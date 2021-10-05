Juventus high earner has less club minutes than international since March

It has emerged that Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey has played more minutes for Wales than our club since March, in a sad reality of our situation.

Ramsey has struggled to keep fit for long spells since arriving from Arsenal back in 2019 on a free transfer, although that should be no surprise considering his injury record in north London also.

The problem however isn’t just that he has been unavailable when we needed him, but it appears that he can find a way to be eligible to play for his country when called upon, highlighting an issue considering we are the ones who are paying his wages.

The 30 year-old was unavailable this weekend when we earned a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Torino, but has been deemed OK once more as he departs to join up with Wales ahead of their World Cup qualifiers over the next week or two.

Juve, questo Ramsey? Più minuti con il Galles, meno con la Juve. E il mercato chiama https://t.co/ePCCnRMo1M pic.twitter.com/XcT2wjoJls — ilbianconero (@ilbianconerocom) October 4, 2021

You would hope that it was simply a coincidence that he was fit when needed by his country, and not something more manageable, but should he manage to feature for Wales, before returning to us with an injury, it will not reflect well.

Should clubs have more power over their players who are under contract when it comes to injury-prone stars?

Patrick