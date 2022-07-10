Neymar and Presnel Kimpembe are two PSG players that have been linked with a move to Juventus.

Both of them have been important members of the French club’s first team, but they have a new manager.

The team won the Ligue 1 last season, but it still underachieved in Europe, and they want to fix that.

That goal requires them offloading some of their players, and a report on Tuttomercatoweb claims they have transfer-listed 12 of them already.

Rumours had been flying before now that they want to offload Neymar. However, he is not on the list.

Kimpembe was also omitted from it, and it seems Juve will now struggle to sign either.

But the report adds that they will still agree to sell either player if a suitor comes up with an offer that is too big to turn down.

Juve FC Says

If we sell Matthijs de Ligt, we might need a solid defender like Kimpembe.

He has been a key member of the PSG first team for a long time, and he has experience in European football as well.

But we have other targets who are probably ahead of him on our wishlist.

Neymar is not a player our current team needs, so we can allow him to remain in Paris and enjoy his time with them.