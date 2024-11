Among the standout players who caught the eye during the international break is Kenan Yildiz, who continued his impressive rise by scoring for Turkiye. His performance underscores the growing importance of the youngster within the Juventus setup. Another key figure is Teun Koopmeiners, whose return is also eagerly anticipated. Recognising their importance to the squad, Juventus has reportedly provided a private jet to expedite their journey back to Turin. According to Il Bianconero, both players either arrived late last night or early this morning, ensuring minimal disruption to their schedules.

This proactive approach highlights Juventus’ determination to have all their players fully prepared and integrated ahead of the crucial showdown with AC Milan. Both Yildiz and Koopmeiners are expected to play pivotal roles in the starting XI, with their form and fitness critical to Juve’s game plan.

Facing a strong AC Milan side, Juventus knows that anything short of victory could hamper their standing in the league, particularly in a season where the competition at the top has intensified. The likes of Fiorentina and Atalanta are challenging traditional giants, making every point crucial in the race for the Scudetto.

Thankfully, Juventus appears to have emerged from the international break without major injuries to their key players. This allows coach Thiago Motta to focus on fine-tuning tactics and ensuring the team is both mentally and physically prepared for what promises to be a fiercely contested encounter.

With meticulous planning and an emphasis on player readiness, Juventus is leaving no stone unturned in their quest for three points at the San Siro. For fans, all eyes will be on whether the returning stars can make an immediate impact in this high-stakes battle.