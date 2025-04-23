Juventus faced an unexpected setback during the game against Parma, as Dusan Vlahovic was forced to leave the pitch at half-time due to a suspected thigh problem. The Serbian striker, who began the match leading the line with Randal Kolo Muani, was noticeably absent when the teams re-emerged for the second period at Stadio Tardini.

Initially, the decision to substitute Vlahovic might have been interpreted as a tactical adjustment, particularly as he struggled to impose himself in the opening half. However, according to Football-Italia, the change was prompted by an injury to his right thigh rather than performance-related reasons.

Francisco Conceiçao was called upon to replace Vlahovic for the remainder of the contest, as Juventus sought to recover from a one-goal deficit. The visitors found themselves trailing after a well-timed header from Mateo Pellegrino handed Parma the advantage just before the interval, adding to the Bianconeri’s woes.

Vlahovic’s early exit is sure to be a concern for Juventus, who rely heavily on his presence at the spearhead of their attack. The timing is particularly challenging, as the club navigates a crucial phase of the campaign. With no immediate clarity on the severity of the injury, the focus will now shift to medical assessments and the hope of a swift return for the Serbian international.

For the time being, Juventus must adapt to his absence and look to their bench as they aim to overturn the one-goal deficit and maintain momentum in the league. Supporters will be anxiously awaiting updates, hoping that Vlahovic’s setback proves to be only a minor interruption in his season.