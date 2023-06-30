social media
Club News

Juventus hits a record number of followers on social media

June 30, 2023 - 7:00 pm

Juventus endured a challenging 2022/2023 season, marked by a lack of silverware and a disappointing league finish outside the top four due to a points deduction.

Despite these on-field setbacks, the club’s presence on social media continued to thrive, showcasing significant growth in terms of followers and engagement.

Juventus maintains active pages across various social media platforms, including Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, recognising the importance of these channels in connecting with fans and providing regular updates.

Interestingly, it appears that the off-field battles and controversies the club faced during the previous season only served to bolster its popularity. A recent report highlights the substantial number of new followers Juventus attracted across their social media platforms, underscoring the enduring appeal and support for the club.

“Over the past twelve months, our ecosystem has gained 18 million followers, reaching a total of 152 million,” says Marco Castellaneta, Head Of Digital Media via Calciomercato

“We want to provide our fans with increasingly more ways to connect with the Club while continuing to be leaders on the most popular platforms among the youth.”

Juve FC Says

We remain the biggest club in Italy and one of the biggest in the world and this shows more fans are falling in love with us globally.

As we work on rebuilding the team, we hope more fans will join our current supporters and make us even more popular on other continents.

