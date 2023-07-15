Juventus hold first mini-match of the season: Vlahovic and Iling-Junior on target

For the first time this season, Juventus held an open training session and it included a mini-match between the ranks.

The Bianconeri started their pre-season preparations on Monday with the players gradually returning to Continassa.

After a few days of light training, Max Allegri organized the first mini-match in training on Saturday morning.

JuventusNews24 correspondent Marco Baridon was present at Continassa to pick up all the action.

The match pitted a team wearing the official jersey against a side donning the training kit. Apparently, both teams adopted Allegri’s 3-5-2 formation. Here are the formations:

Official Jersey (Juve 1): Perin/Daffara; Huijsen, Rugani, Gatti; Soulé, Nicolussi Caviglia, Barrenechea, Yildiz, Iling; Mancini, Cerri.

Training Kit(Juve 2): Szczesny/Pinsoglio; De Winter, Bremer, Alex Sandro; Barbieri, Sersanti, Locatelli, Ranocchia, Kostic; Milik, Vlahovic.

The match lasted for 45 minutes. Dusan Vlahovic broke the deadlock for the second team with a powerful left-foot shot in the 22nd minute.

Samuel Iling-Junior replied almost immediately after some neat footwork. The training match ended 1-1.

This training session also provided clues on the market, with several players left out of the match.

As Baridon explains, Arthur Melo, Denis Zakaria, Marley Aké, Luca Pellegrini and Marko Pjaca didn’t take part in the match. These players are all out of the club’s technical project.

On the other hand, Paul Pogba was present on the training ground but couldn’t participate due to an injury.