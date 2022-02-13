Juventus holds one advantage over other competitors for Premier League star

Youri Tielemans will leave Leicester City in the summer because the English club doesn’t want to lose him for free at the end of his current deal.

The Belgian has refused to sign a contract extension amidst interest from Juventus and the likes of Arsenal.

The former Monaco man is one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League and he could do a job for Juve if he moves to the Allianz Stadium.

Manchester United and Arsenal will not make it easy for Max Allegri’s men to add him to his squad.

The Belgian might also prefer to remain in England, where he has enjoyed a very good spell at the King Power Stadium so far.

However, Het Nieuwsblad via Tuttomercatoweb has revealed one reason he might join Juve instead of the other suitors.

The report claims while there is truly interest from United and the Gunners, Leicester will prefer to sell to the Bianconeri.

This is because they have no intention of strengthening another Premier League club.

Juve FC Says

Tielemans has done well in spells at Monaco and Leicester, and he needs to step up to a bigger club.

Juve added Denis Zakaria to their squad in the last transfer window, but we need more quality in midfield.

That spot was a problem area in the first half of this season, and the more quality players we can add to it, the better.