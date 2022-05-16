Juventus holds talks with Ligue 1 player considered a Chiellini replacement

Juventus has entered the market in search of new defenders as Giorgio Chiellini prepares to leave the club at the end of this season.

The defender has been Juventus’ key man at the back for almost two decades, but he will finally leave the club, and his departure will leave a huge void in the team.

He joined Juve as a youngster, which is why he could spend up to 17 years with the club.

The Bianconeri might target a player that is in their early 20s as his replacement, and they have found one in Ligue 1.

Tuttojuve claims they are interested in the signature of Benoît Badiashile of AS Monaco.

The Frenchman is just 21, and he fits the profile of the type of players Juve has been signing recently.

He could also guarantee the club up to a decade of consistent performances if he stays fit.

Juve FC Says

We need to think long-term when we are replacing an important player like Chiellini, and Badiashile has a good profile.

For someone so young, he has played many games for AS Monaco, and he might not struggle to get to grips with the demands at Juve.

However, if Monaco asks for too much money, we might be better off looking for a new defender in Serie A.