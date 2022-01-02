Juventus holds talks with South America’s Player of the Year

Julian Alvarez has just beaten Gabriel Barbosa and Gustavo Gomez to the Player of the Year award in South America, according to Il Bianconero.

It is a fitting way to round off an impressive year and he is now set to move to Europe amidst interest from Juventus.

A host of other European clubs are interested in a move for him and Il Bianconero via the same reports says Juve has opened talks with his representatives already.

Manchester United has emerged as heavy favourites to sign him, but the Bianconeri are pushing ahead in their bid to win the race for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Alvarez will likely become the next top star that moves from South America to Europe and thrives.

The River Plate man has looked like the real deal in the just-concluded campaign in his country.

At 21, he has so much more to deliver, and Juve can be patient while he gets used to life in Europe.

However, signing him would likely come down to the club that gives him the best deal and promises him playing time.

Juve signed Kaio Jorge from Brazil in the summer and he is still struggling to play regularly for the club now. That wouldn’t help them convince Alvarez to move to Turin.