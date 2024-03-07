Felipe Anderson remains Juventus’ primary transfer target for the upcoming transfer window. The player is in the final stages of his contract with Lazio, who have presented him with an offer that he deems insufficient.

Juventus is actively enticing Anderson to leave Lazio and join them in Turin, with an offer exceeding 3 million euros per season.

While Lazio’s proposal falls short of this figure, negotiations between the player and the club persist, providing them with an opportunity to improve their offer.

According to a report on Tuttojuve, Juventus is confident that Anderson will ultimately choose them. The Bianconeri are now aiming to conclude an agreement this month.

Juve FC Says

Anderson will be a fine addition to our group as one of the most experienced players available on the market.

He knows that with us his efforts could help him to win trophies, which will hardly be the case if he were to stay at Lazio beyond this term.

However, that may not be enough to convince him to leave Rome as he is attached to the city and the club, having spent two spells with them already.

We just have to stay on course and push to get a response from him as soon as possible.