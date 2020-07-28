Juventus hope to recover Dybala

Juventus are hoping to have Paulo Dybala back in the squad when they host Lyon in the Champions League in just over a week’s time.

La Joya pulled up with a thigh injury in the teams 2-0 victory over Sampdoria and a medical update yesterday confirmed that he had suffered an elongation of the left thigh.

La Gazzetta dello Sport report that despite the injury, Dybala is no longer experiencing pain with the injury, and despite the expected two-week recovery time, the Bianconeri hope to have him back for Lyon on Friday 7 August.

Juve are a goal down from the first game but will have an almost fully fit squad for the second-leg in Turin.