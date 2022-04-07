Juventus hopeful Lazio will accept a swap deal for their target

Juventus remains interested in a move for Lazio star, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic ahead of the next transfer window.

The Serbian has been one of the finest midfielders in Serie A for years now and Lazio has managed to keep hold of him.

They will be confident they can still keep him beyond this campaign because he looks settled there and clubs will struggle to meet their asking price.

Tuttojuve claims the Biancocelesti wants 60m euros for his signature and that fee will be too much for Juve to pay in the summer.

However, they have plans to reduce it and they are hopeful Maurizio Sarri’s side will accept a player-swap proposal.

Arthur Melo has been out of form in Turin and the Bianconeri will happily add him as a part of their offer to Lazio for Milinkovic-Savic.

Juve FC Says

Our midfield has been a problem spot in this campaign and Milinkovic-Savic could solve some of that problem.

He is a technically gifted player who can play, pass, assist and score goals. These contributions will be very useful to Juve if he becomes a part of our first team.

But it will not be easy to pull that off. If they refuse to take Arthur as a part of the transfer, we can simply sell the Brazilian and use the money we make to fund the move.