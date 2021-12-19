Juventus hopes for good news as player is scheduled for medical checks tomorrow

Juventus has had to deal with several injury problems this season, and the latest player to be struck down with one is Luca Pellegrini.

The 22-year-old left-back has become a fixture in the Bianconeri first team in recent weeks.

With Alex Sandro not getting any younger, Max Allegri has been giving chances to Pellegrini so that he can develop into one of the finest youngsters in Italy.

However, his recent run of games in the team could be interrupted by an injury he picked up against Bologna yesterday.

Sandro replaced him in the 61st minute, and Il Bianconero says it was because of a calf problem.

Juventus hopes it is not a serious problem, but he would undergo a test tomorrow to determine the extent of the problem.

Juve FC Says

Pellegrini has long be touted as the heir to Sandro, and he is making headway in that regard.

He remains one of our best youngsters, and he would save the club a lot of money in the future if he reaches his full potential.

Allegri’s decision to field him in recent matches might be a sign that Sandro will not get a new deal.

However, Pellegrini would still need a new deputy if the former FC Porto man leaves Turin.