Juventus hopes international form helps them sell unwanted midfielder

Aaron Ramsey has been bitterly disappointing for Juventus since he moved to the club, but he keeps delivering fantastic performances for the Welsh national team.

The former Arsenal man was in solid form again for the Welsh national team last night as they beat Belarus 5-1 in a World Cup qualifier.

Ramsey hasn’t scored a goal or provided an assist in 5 competitive games for Juve this season, but he scored twice for the Welsh national team in that match.

This is good news for Juve, but it isn’t because they want him to take that form back to the club and help.

He has already been given up on and Calciomercato says Juve hopes he can find a new club.

His performance for Wales could make another club believe he would be a valuable member of their squad.

Juve FC Says

Ramsey has simply been too bad for Juve, considering his reputation at Arsenal before he joined.

The transition from Premier League to Serie A has been tougher than expected for him and it is best for both the player and club to end their relationship now.

Max Allegri is clearly tired of giving him chances and if the midfielder truly cares about playing football, then he should push to leave Juve in the January transfer window.