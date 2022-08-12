Juventus has been handed a boost as they continue to be linked with a move for Giacomo Raspadori.

The Azzurri star remains one of the best players in Serie A, and he has developed well at Sassuolo.

He wants to play in a Champions League club in this campaign, and that has made him one of the players to sign among Italy’s elite clubs.

Napoli has been his most serious suitor in the last few days, and the Euro 2020 winner is also open to joining them.

They had their initial offer rejected by Sassuolo and returned with an improved one.

However, a report on Football Italia says the Black and Greens have turned down their recent bid worth €30m guaranteed plus another €5m in relatively easy-to-achieve bonuses.

They want €35m minimum, plus another €5m in add-ons. This has kept the door open for Juve to make a late bid and hijack the transfer if they want.

Juve FC Says

Reports have linked us with a move for Raspadori for a long time, and this summer is a great moment to sign him up.

However, as things stand, Napoli is very close to winning the race, and we must act fast to beat them to his signature.