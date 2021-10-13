Juventus hopes of offloading flop receive a blow from the player himself

Aaron Ramsey doesn’t want to leave Juventus despite his struggles to make a name for himself with the Bianconeri, according to reports.

Injuries have plagued the Welsh midfielder for most of the time he has been at Juve.

He has had chances under the club’s different managers since 2019, but he has rarely repaid the faith shown in him.

He is now being tipped to leave the club with a return to the Premier League very most likely.

However, reports via Calciomercato claim the midfielder doesn’t intend to leave Juventus.

He is in the last two seasons of his deal with the Bianconeri and wants to see it out.

Although he has struggled with injury and has failed to justify why he should remain in their squad, he remains convinced that he would come good for the Bianconeri.

With the likes of Manuel Locatelli joining the club and Adrien Rabiot impressing, it is hard to see how Ramsey would be given much relevance at the Allianz Stadium in the long term.

If he survives the January transfer window, Juve would likely sell him by the end of this season.

Newcastle United, West Ham and Crystal Palace have all been linked with a move for him.