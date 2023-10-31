Juventus’ next match is scheduled against Fiorentina, and the club is in a race against time to include Danilo in the fixture.

The Brazilian player is making progress in his return to fitness for the club after being sidelined for the past few weeks.

As the team’s captain, Danilo is one of the most crucial players at the Allianz Stadium, and Max Allegri would feel more confident with him on the field.

Juventus won their last two games 1-0 and have displayed a strong defensive performance, but Danilo is a player they have been missing.

Although their defence has been solid in his absence, having him in the team would further enhance their performance.

This is why Juventus fans were delighted to hear that the defender could potentially be available to face La Viola. However, Tuttomercatoweb reports that time is running out, and there’s a chance he could miss the upcoming match.

Juve FC Says

We have missed Danilo in the last few weeks and the defender’s return will be great for our confidence.

His teammates also look to him for inspiration and we certainly have missed his influence on the team for the last few weeks.

However, even if he does not play that match, we expect the team to still secure victory and maintain our winning run.