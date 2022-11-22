Juventus hopes their good relationship with German club helps them sign defender

Juventus has scouted Evan Ndicka for much of this season as they seek to add the defender to their squad in the summer.

He plays for Eintracht Frankfurt and seems to be running down his contract at the German side.

He has refused to respond to their offer of a new deal so far, which gives Juve hopes of signing him.

However, it is risky for them to wait and land him in the summer as a free agent because more clubs will become interested.

Because of this, Juve wants to steal a march of them and has decided to move in the January transfer window.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the Bianconeri hope their good relationship with Frankfurt will see the Germans sell him for a small fee in the next transfer window.

Juve FC Says

Ndicka has developed well in the German top flight, and signing him for a small fee will be an absolute steal for us.

The defender has what it takes to get even sounder when he joins us to play with better players.

A January move will help him use the second half of the term to get used to how we play, which will prepare him for next season.