Juventus hopes these two men will play in the Italian Cup final

Juventus has had their fair share of injuries to key players in this campaign, and that is one reason they are having a poor season.

Max Allegri’s return to the club in the summer hasn’t gone to plan as many expected, considering how his team performed during his first spell as its manager.

Juve lost Cristiano Ronaldo at the start of the season, and he was a key player for them before his departure.

More players got injured, and that made it hard for the Bianconeri to compete for the league title.

Two of their important men who have been stricken for some time now are Manuel Locatelli and Weston McKennie.

Both midfielders have missed the last few games for the club, but they could return soon.

Il Bianconero claims Juve hopes to have both men back in their team when they face Inter Milan in the final of the Italian Cup next month.

Juve FC Says

McKennie and Locatelli are two bright lights in the Juve midfield in this campaign, even though we have been poor in that department.

If we can get them back in the team for the crunch match against Inter Milan, we have a good chance of winning the cup.