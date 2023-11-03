Juventus has been engaged in discussions with Daniele Rugani regarding a contract extension, and there is a mutual willingness to finalise the deal.

Rugani has been associated with the club for nearly a decade and has played a significant role in the dressing room, particularly as a mentor for younger Italian players.

Although the defender doesn’t feature in many matches for the Bianconeri, he consistently delivers solid performances when called upon.

Juventus values his presence and influence in the dressing room and has a strong desire for him to stay. Rugani, in turn, is not currently considering a move to another club.

Significant progress has been made in the contract talks, even though it is expected that he will earn less than his current wage at the Allianz Stadium.

Tuttomercatoweb reports that Juventus is hopeful of reaching an agreement and announcing the new deal by the end of the year.

Juve FC Says

Rugani has stepped up in place of our injured defenders in the last few weeks and has done very well.

The defender’s loyalty has to be rewarded as one of the players we trust to do well in our squad when called upon.

He also knows there is no bigger club for him in Italian football and he will likely end his playing career on our books.