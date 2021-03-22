Juventus hopes to bring back former player in the summer

Juventus’ reliance on Alvaro Morata has paid off in some games this season, but there have been matches where they had needed someone else to help with the goals.

But he remains their only central striker at the moment and it is something that has to change in the summer.

Calciomercato says they are prepared to sign another attacker when the transfer window reopens and one player that might join them is Moise Kean.

The PSG loanee only left the Bianconeri for Everton at the start of last season and struggled in England.

He has rediscovered his best form in France and the Parisians are now keen to keep him permanently.

However, there is no clause in his loan move that gives them the chance to keep him.

With that in mind, PSG is hoping that they can still negotiate his transfer.

The report says Juventus is looking to take advantage of the attacker’s return to England to bring him back.

The Toffees are doing well with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison leading their attack and they might be open to allowing Kean to leave them.

The striker has enjoyed his time in France and would need some convincing from the Bianconeri before he agrees to return to Turin.