Teun Koopmeiners’ potential move to Juventus from Atalanta could be in the works as the Bianconeri aim to secure the Dutchman.

Koopmeiners stands out as a player for Atalanta, and Juventus is eager to have him as part of their squad in the upcoming season.

Atalanta is willing to sell him, but only if a team meets their financial expectations, which are set at 60 million euros.

However, Juventus currently lacks the funds to match this high asking price, and Calciomercato reports that they are looking for Atalanta to reduce their demands.

The report also indicates that the Bianconeri are willing to include at least one player in their offer, suggesting a potential player-plus-cash deal if Atalanta is open to such an arrangement.

While Koopmeiners is content playing for Atalanta and may not actively seek to leave, Juventus needs to reach an agreement with his current club to facilitate the transfer.

Juve FC Says

Most Serie A fans know Koopmeiners as one of the top players in the competition, and he is a player we will enjoy having in our squad.

However, we have financial limitations and must find a way to lower the asking price for his signature.

But Atalanta knows he has a lot of suitors and may not agree to sell him to us for a lower fee if another suitor pays what they want.