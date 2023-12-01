Juventus is in need of midfield reinforcements, but cash is tight as the Bianconeri recover from some bad financial decisions of the past.

Max Allegri’s men have been doing well this term, but that does not mean they have a complete squad.

Compared to the likes of Inter Milan and AC Milan, Juve has one of the poorest squads in the league among the top clubs in the Italian top flight.

The Bianconeri are looking to improve that, and a new midfielder may have to join them in the January transfer window.

It is hard to sign a top player without paying good money and Juve now hopes to fund the move with the sale of Samuel Iling-Junior.

The Englishman is out of favour this term and has hardly played for the Bianconeri despite being one of the key players in some games last season.

Tottenham is interested in him and Tuttojuve claims Juve will sell him for around 18 million euros.

This fee will then be channelled into signing a new midfielder for the group.

Juve FC Says

After losing Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli it is a must that we should sign another midfielder if we want to end this season well.