Juventus hopes to involve key man in game against Benevento

Corriere Dello Sport via Tuttojuve claims that Leonardo Bonucci is closing in on a return to action for Juventus and that they are looking to involve him this weekend.

The centre back returned from the last international window early due to an injury that has kept him out of action since that time.

He has missed Juve’s last two games in which they have partnered two of Mathijs de Ligt, Merih Demiral and Danilo in different games.

Bonucci has been a key part of the Bianconeri side for years and the club is still banking on him to groom de Ligt and Demiral, as Giorgio Chiellini gets set to retire from the game.

The report claims that the feeling around his return to action is very positive and the club might get him back in the first team sooner than we all expected.

It claims that the news is so positive that he is expected to be in the plans of Andrea Pirlo for the weekend game against Benevento.

Juventus has gradually gotten most of their players back to full fitness and their season is expected to take off now.

Their inconsistent run of form should reduce now and the attacking players can bank on Bonucci to organise the defence while they score the goals that the team needs.