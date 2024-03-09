Juventus is eyeing Ousmane Diomande from Sporting Club as a potential replacement for Gleison Bremer, whom they anticipate losing in the summer. Bremer has garnered interest from Manchester United, and the Red Devils are reportedly satisfied with his performances at Juventus, planning to intensify their pursuit in the upcoming transfer window.

Bremer is reportedly available for a transfer fee of around 70 million euros, an amount within Manchester United’s financial capabilities. United, being one of the richest clubs globally, is willing to pay this fee if they believe Bremer meets their requirements.

In preparation for a potential departure, Juventus has identified Diomande as a replacement. The Ivorian is valued at 40 million euros. However, to sweeten the deal, Juventus is considering offering Kaio Jorge as part of the package, as Sporting Club has shown interest in the Brazilian, as reported by Football Italia.

Juve FC Says

Diomande is one of the finest young defenders in Europe now and can replace Bremer should the Brazilian leave.

But he has other suitors, and Sporting might want only a cash deal to allow him to join us.