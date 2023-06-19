Juventus hopes to make 80m euros from player departures this summer

Juventus has set a target of generating nearly 100 million euros from player sales before the closure of the current transfer window.

Having sent out several players on loan in the previous season with hopes of securing permanent moves, most have returned and are no longer part of the club’s plans at the Allianz Stadium. Consequently, Juventus needs to find ways to offload these players from their squad.

According to a report on Football Italia, the club aims to generate approximately 80 million euros from player sales, with the recent departure of Dejan Kulusevski already contributing 30 million euros towards this target.

Kulusevski’s transfer marks the beginning of Juventus’ efforts to offload several unwanted players before the start of preparations for the upcoming season. The club remains positive that they will be able to secure departures for some of these players, ultimately generating the desired funds through their sales.

Juve FC Says

We cannot keep players who will not make an impact at the Allianz Stadium, so it is important that we offload them soon.

We might sell some at ridiculously low prices, but if they are not a part of our plans, then we have no need to keep them by overpricing them to suitors who are keen to add the players to their groups.

But we might give second chances to some who impress the coaches during pre-season.