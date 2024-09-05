Juventus lost Khéphren Thuram and Timothy Weah to injuries during their first game of the season against Como. Both players started the match, with the Bianconeri kicking off the Thiago Motta era with a victory.

Thuram, a new signing this summer, and Weah, now in his second season at the Allianz Stadium, impressed the club with their performances. Motta is eager to have them back as soon as possible.

The pair missed Juve’s last two matches due to their injuries, but the club is optimistic they will return after the international break.

According to Il Bianconero, both Thuram and Weah have returned to training, though they are still working individually to regain full fitness and prevent further setbacks.

The club is hopeful that they will be available for the game against Empoli after the break, with their recovery progressing well under the current plan.

Juve FC Says

Injuries are a part of the game, and we need to be prepared for the different scenarios that might arise.

However, we have enough cover for these players and do not need to rush anyone back.