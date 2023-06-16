Juventus hopes to save 140m euros this summer

Juventus is currently undergoing a transition not only in terms of players but also in the club’s leadership.

The current board of directors took office at the beginning of the year and inherited a significant mess at the Allianz Stadium, which they are still working diligently to rectify.

Although Juventus is widely regarded as one of the top clubs in the world, the fact that they will not be competing in the Champions League next season represents a major setback to their financial stability.

In an effort to regain its financial footing, the black-and-white club is now focused on making sustainable decisions before the start of the next campaign.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the board of directors has set a target to save 140 million euros this summer, which indicates they may need to reduce their salary expenditure and potentially offload some key players.

The report suggests that Juventus is desperate to ensure financial health for the upcoming season, necessitating a trimming of their wage bill and careful budget management.

Juve FC Says

We cannot afford the mistakes we made in the past and must support the present board to make the right decisions before the next term begins.

If we clean up our house, it would be easier to rebuild as we would not worry about anything bothering us off the pitch.