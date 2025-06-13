Dusan Vlahovic’s contract situation and financial demands continue to present Juventus with a significant challenge. While the Serbian striker remains an important member of the squad, the club is finding it increasingly difficult to meet the terms of his current deal. However, success at the upcoming Club World Cup could provide a timely solution to this ongoing issue.

Vlahovic is currently with the Juventus squad competing in the United States, where they aim to make a strong impression on the international stage. Under the guidance of Igor Tudor, the striker is expected to receive substantial game time. A strong showing in the tournament could not only boost the club’s chances of securing the trophy but also increase the players’ visibility to potential suitors.

Juventus Struggling to Meet Wage Demands

The core of the issue lies in Vlahovic’s current contract, which includes a salary structure that rises sharply over time. Beginning in July, the forward is due to earn one million euros per month, a figure that places significant strain on Juventus’ finances. The club views this as unsustainable and is therefore keen to resolve the situation before it escalates further.

Juventus have offered Vlahovic a revised deal with reduced wages to ease the financial pressure. However, the player and his representatives have yet to accept the new terms, and there are indications that he may be willing to see out his contract and leave on a free transfer next summer. Such a scenario would be highly unfavourable for the club, which would lose a valuable asset without any return.

Club World Cup Presents Key Opportunity

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus are hoping that Vlahovic delivers a strong performance at the Club World Cup, which could attract firm offers for his signature in the current transfer window. The tournament offers the perfect platform for him to showcase his abilities to an international audience, potentially accelerating negotiations with interested clubs.

While the ideal outcome would be for Vlahovic to agree to a contract extension on more favourable terms, Juventus are also realistic about the financial implications. A transfer this summer remains a likely and practical option. The coming weeks could prove decisive as the club looks to balance its sporting ambitions with fiscal responsibility.