Juventus remains keen on signing Jadon Sancho on loan from Manchester United, despite already significantly bolstering their attack.

Thiago Motta’s men will compete in at least four competitions this season, which means they need squad depth.

The former midfielder has relied on a small bench of trusted professionals in the season’s first two games, but that will change this weekend.

Teun Koopmeiners is expected to join today, and Sancho could also be part of the team in Turin when the transfer window closes.

The attacker wants to leave Manchester United to get more playing time, and the Premier League club is willing to sanction his departure this summer.

However, Juve can only sign him on loan, and Manchester United must agree to pay part of his wages for the deal to happen.

The Red Devils could agree to these terms, but according to Tuttojuve, Juve still needs to sell Federico Chiesa and Filip Kostic to afford Sancho.

Releasing the salaries of both players would help the Bianconeri add the Englishman to their squad.

Juve FC Says

Sancho will be an important addition to our squad this summer, and we need to close the deal.