Dusan Vlahovic’s contract situation poses a significant problem for Juventus as they strive to address their financial issues.

The Serbian striker is among the top earners in Turin and is set to be on a deal worth 12 million euros net per season starting from the next campaign. Juventus agreed to these terms when he initially signed, not anticipating they would face such challenging financial circumstances. However, the current situation has prompted the Bianconeri to seek a renegotiation of the agreement.

Juventus has previously engaged with Vlahovic’s representatives, but an agreement could not be reached. Nevertheless, both parties have agreed to meet again. Juventus aims to renegotiate the current terms, proposing a longer-term deal to spread the 24 million euros that Vlahovic would earn in the next two seasons under his existing agreement, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb.

The club is optimistic that the Serbian striker will accept such an arrangement, given his settled status in Turin and his fondness for the city.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is one of the most in-form strikers in Europe now, and clubs will rush to add him to their squad in the summer, unlike at the start of this campaign.

But we hope he will accept a reduced salary to stay because he loves to play for us.