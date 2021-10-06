Juventus hoping not to replicate the debacle caused by the last international break

Last time Juventus released their players for an international break, the result was simply disastrous.

The Bianconeri’s five South American internationals didn’t have time to rejoin the squad ahead of the big encounter against Napoli. Max Allegri travelled south with a depleted squad and eventually lost the match 1-2.

However, ILBianconero believes that such scenario won’t be replicated amidst the current international break.

First off, the Continassa training ground won’t be completely abandoned, despite the fact that 16 players joined their national teams.

Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata continue their recovery program as they try to make themselves available as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Kaio Jorge and Arthur are also present in Turin. The two Brazilians have recently returned from their respective injuries.

The four players mentioned above are joined by Mattia Perin, Carlo Pinsoglio, Mattia De Sciglio, Daniele Rugani and Luca Pellegrini, as well as a host of youngsters who will keep the training ground busy.

On a more important note, the South Americans are expected to rejoin the squad on time ahead of the Roma clash after playing their final matches on the night between Thursday and Friday.

Juventus will host the capital on Sunday night (October 17) which offers them extra hours to catch their breath. Additionally, it would be much easier for the players to rejoin Allegri’s squad this time, as the match will be held at the Allianz Stadium.

As for the European internationals, they are expected to return several days ahead of their Latin teammates.