Juventus are trying to armor Dusan Vlahovic with a long-term contract, as they wouldn’t want to risk another Federico Chiesa case.

The Italian wasn’t part of Thiago Motta’s tactical plans, so he was told to find himself a new club last summer.

Moreover, the Euro 2020 winner was running on an expiring contract, which gave the club a further reason to offload him before losing his services for free the following summer.

So in the end, the Bianconeri had to accept to sell one of their biggest stars for a relatively low fee after losing their leverage over his future.

Chiesa ended up sealing a move to Liverpool for circa 15 million euros.

So according to Calciomercato, Juventus would like to find a swift solution with Vlahovic whose contract will expire in June 2026. Otherwise, they will find themselves in a similar situation to Chiesa’s come the summer.

The Serbian bomber is the highest earner in Serie A. His net salary has now reached 12 million euros per season, while his gross wages are circa 24 million.

Furthermore, his amortization cost still weighs heavily on the club’s coffers (around 19 million euros per year), so a new contract would help the club spread the remaining cost over a longer period.

But while Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli has already confirmed the club’s desire to renew the contract, the distance between the two parties remains significant.

And unless the Bianconeri can find a solution on this front, they could well decide to place the 24-year-old on the transfer list this summer.