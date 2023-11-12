Between Juventus and Alvaro Morata lies a spark that never fades. The striker spent two stints in Turin but they both ended with a return to the Spanish capital.

The Spaniard first joined the Bianconeri in 2014 but Real Madrid exercised their buy-back option in 2016.

The player then made his return to the Allianz Stadium in 2020, but the Bianconeri weren’t willing to splash another 35 million to make his stay permanent, so he rejoined Atletico Madrid in 2022.

Since then, the hitman has been in clinical form. This season, he has thus far contributed with 12 goals and three assists in 14 appearances across all competitions.

So as TuttoJuve tells it, Juventus still have their sights on Morata and are studying a plan to bring him back for a third spell at the club.

The report explains that club director Cristiano Giuntoli is a keen admirer of the striker whom he attempted to sign during his time at Napoli.

The source expects the Italian giants to try to pull off the operation next summer when the player’s contract will expire.

On the other hand, a January transfer could be unlikely as two conditions are required.

First, Juventus must free an attacking slot by offloading one of their strikers to make room for a new arrival.

Moreover, the Serie A giants will have to splash at least 15 million euros to convince Diego Simeone’s club to part ways with their star in the middle of the season.