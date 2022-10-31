This is set to be an extremely busy and crucial week for Juventus. On Wednesday, Max Allegri’s depleted squad will be hoping to pick up the pieces and book a spot in the Europa League knockout stages when they host PSG at the Allianz Stadium.

The Bianconeri are enduring a miserable Champions League campaign, and have already been eliminated following last week’s defeat in Lisbon. Now they need to match Maccabi Haifa’s result to finish third in the group.

However, Sunday’s clash against Inter is arguably a more crucial one for the Old Lady. After collecting three Serie A wins in a row, Juventus will be looking to maintain their momentum and put an exclamation mark on their recent positive run.

But while Allegri will have to do without the services of host of injured players, one key star could make a timely return for the Derby d’Italia.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the club is hoping to have Gleison Bremer available for next weekend’s encounter against Inter.

The Brazilian has been a stalwart at the back since joining Juventus in the summer. However, he sustained an injury against his former club Torino in the Derby della Mole earlier this month.

The 25-year-old was widely expected to sign for the Nerazzurri last summer, but the Bianconeri snatched his signature at the eleventh hour.