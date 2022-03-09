Juventus hoping to lower Zaniolo’s price by offering a midfielder in exchange

In the quest of building a young squad filled with Italian talent, Juventus have set their sights on Nicolò Zaniolo.

Following a long hiatus due to two serious ACL injuries, the right winger is healthy once again and has been playing a major role in José Mourinho’s Roma.

Nevertheless, the capital side could end up sacrificing their young talent in order to balance their books.

For their part, the Bianconeri have put themselves in prime position to pounce on the services of their longtime transfer target.

According to ilBianconero, Juventus have a plan to drive down the price of the versatile star whos value is around 40 million euros.

The report claims that the management will offer the services of Weston McKennie plus cash in exchange for Zaniolo.

In fact, the source mentions that the Giallorossi appreciate the prowess of the American midfielder.

Juve FC say

Even though McKennie has played an important role in Max Allegri’s plans at some occasions, he’s far from being a player that Juventus can’t do without.

On the other hand, Zaniolo is a true mercurial talent. The sky is the limit for the Azzurri star if he manages to remain fit and stay away from all other distractions.

Although we’re not sure if the Romans would be willing to conduct such exchange, this proposal is surely an enticing prospect for Bianconeri fans.