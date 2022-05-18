While all eyes where on Giorgio Chiellini and Paulo Dybala, it was Alvaro Morata who stole the show on Monday. The Spaniard provided the assist for Dusan Vlahovic’s opener against Lazio before scoring a fabulous goal himself.

The striker’s fine display came as a timely reminder for the management of his prowess ahead of the summer transfer market.

The number 9 has been on loan from Atletico Madrid for the last two seasons. The Bianconeri have already splashed 20 million euros for his services, but they’d have to pay another 35 millions if they wish to keep him on a permanent basis, as per the initial agreement.

However, Federico Cherubini and company have no intention to splash such figure and will only buy the player if the Rojiblancos offer them a discount.

According to Corriere dello Sport via TuttoJuve, the Italian giants are ready to launch a bid worth 20 million euros plus five millions as bonuses to maintain Morata beyond the current campaign.

The source doesn’t expect Juventus to raise a higher bid, so it will be up to Atletico to decide whether to accept or decline the offer.

It is worth noting that the player’s contract with the Spanish capital club expires in 2023, which is why Diego Simeone’s side could be desperate to find a resolution. Nonetheless, Atletico’s asking price would surely increase if other suitors emerge to the scene.