Torino was supposed to sign Rolando Mandragora permanently for 14m euros after he spent the last season on loan at the Turin club.

However, they didn’t take up that option and asked to pay 9m euros instead.

Juventus declined that offer and they are now hoping to get more money for the 24-year-old from another club.

Tuttojuve claims he is one of the players Juve hopes to sell and raise funds for other transfers.

They have already made around 20m euros from the transfer of Merih Demiral.

Fiorentina is showing interest in Mandragora and La Viola will willingly spend as much as 12m euros to add him to their squad, according to the report.

This transfer is expected to go through in the next few weeks and Juve remains open to a better offer from another suitor.

Juve FC Says

Mandragora did well while on loan at Torino last season and that explains why they still want to sign him.

But they have to spend money to get him and they don’t deserve any preferential treatment from us.

Just like the other clubs, if they cannot pay the best amount, he won’t join them.

Hopefully, the interest from Fiorentina is genuine, and it goes through because we need money.