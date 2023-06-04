After featuring in more than 50% of the club’s fixtures this season, Alex Sandro has triggered an automatic renewal clause that will allow him to remain at Juventus for another year while collecting the same hefty salary (6 million euros per year).

Naturally, the management is far from happy with the outcome. After all, the club was hoping to part ways with the Brazilian who has been on a steady decline in recent years.

But according to TuttoJuve, the hierarchy hasn’t lost hope just yet, as the club’s directors are still looking to rid themselves of the 32-year-old’s high salary.

The source claims that Juventus will try to mutually terminate Sandro’s contract, allowing the player to test the free agent market.

This season, the former Porto man has made 37 appearances across all competitions, contributing with a couple of assists.

At this point, Juventus realize that they’re unlikely to find a suitor who’s willing to spend a transfer fee on the ageing Brazilian.

Nonetheless, even this solution feels unlikely, as Sandro isn’t legally-obliged to accept a premature termination.

The left-back seems content enough in Turin, and he’s unlikely to find himself a new club that is willing to match his lucrative wages.

So unless something dramatic comes up, Juventus would certainly struggle in their attempts to convince Sandro of moving elsewhere.