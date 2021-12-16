Juventus hoping to overtake their rivals in the race for the “New Pogba”

When it comes to producing youngsters and providing them with first team opportunities, Ajax are the best in the business.

After introducing the likes of Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong to the European scene, the Dutch champions have several other jewels who are ready to explode.

Chief amongst these starlets is Ryan Gravenberch, a 19-year-old midfielder who has become known as the “New Pogba”.

The youngster even shares the same agent with the French star. We’re talking about the infamous Mino Raiola, who once represented Pavel Nedved.

Therefore, the Juventus vice president will attempt to put the Bianconeri at the very front of the queue, using his relationship with the Italo-Dutch agent, as told by ilBianconero.

The young Dutchman is man in demand, and an auction for his services could ensue.

However, the player’s contract will expire in 2023, which means that he could be available on a discount this summer.

The report feels that this is the type of deals that would surely offer the club some capital gains.

Juve FC say

Although the player’s scoring stats aren’t comparable to Pogba’s, his talent remains unquestioned.

Juventus could surely use a young and solid player in the middle of the park.

But apart from few exceptions, Juventus have fallen short when it came to signing the best young talent in Europe in the last years.

So it remains to be seen if the Bianconeri will truly put up a fight for Gravenberch, or instead get easily swept aside by richer clubs.