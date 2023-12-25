Juventus are reportedly looking to end their long collaboration with Alex Sandro in January rather than wait for the summer.

The Brazilian has been at the club since 2015. He rapidly proved himself as one of the finest left-backs in Europe after making the switch from Porto.

However, the veteran’s performances have been on the decline over the last three years.

Yet, the veteran’s contract has been shielding him from an exit. Last season, he triggered an automatic renewal clause to prolong his stay in Turin for another year.

Nevertheless, the player will definitely leave the club in the summer once his current deal expires.

That being said, Tuttosport journalist Massimo Pavan claims Juventus would like to advance the defender’s exit and find him a new home next month.

As the source explains, the Bianconeri would save 6 million euros in gross wages by sending Sandro away in January. The report believes the Brazilian has suitors in Turkiye and Saudi Arabia.

This season, the experienced fullback has made six appearances in Serie A. He sustained an injury in September that kept him out of action for a couple of months. He also suffered a knock last weekend in Frosinone but it shouldn’t rule him out for too long.

Sandro is originally a left-back but Max Allegri has been fielding him as a left centre-back in his three-man defense since last season.