Juventus continue to follow the situation involving Joshua Zirkzee and Ruben Amorim at Manchester United with great interest, especially with the January transfer session only one month away.

The Bianconeri will be looking to sign a new defender to make up for the injured Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal. But while the club’s Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli has ruled out the arrival of a new striker, reports in Italy continue to link the Old Lady with Thiago Motta’s old pupil.

Many believe the club could use a new attacker, especially with Dusan Vlahovic blowing hot and cold, and Arkadiusz Milik struggling with a knee problem since June. Moreover, Zirkzee could be the ideal profile to ignite Motta’s attack, as attested by their prosperous collaboration at Bologna.

The Dutchman has been enduring torrid times since his arrival at Old Trafford in the summer, only finding the back of the net on one occasion. The 23-year-old was signed at the request of Erik ten Hag, so many feel that his status is unlikely to improve with the appointment of Amorim.

Moreover, the Portuguese manager criticized Zirkzee for roaming around instead of attacking the opposition’s penalty box following Man United’s draw against Ipswich Town last Sunday.

So according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri are looking to take advantage of the poor rapport between the new United boss and the Netherlands international to secure the player’s signature in January.

The pink newspaper claims Motta and Giuntoli privately agree on the need to bolster the squad with a new striker, and are both keen to sign Zirkzee.

On the other hand, Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio provides a different version of the events, insisting that the Dutch striker, like the rest of his teammates, remains under examination, as Amorim has yet to pass any final judgments (via TuttoJuve).