Juventus hoping to raise money by selling their defender

Following a disappointing Euro 2020 campaign, Merih Demiral is expected to join Juve’s pre-season in the coming days.

The Turkish national team left the tournament following three heavy defeats at the hands of Italy, Wales and finally Switzerland.

As for the defender, the European Championship ended up adding to his troubles, following an underwhelming season with his club.

The 23-year-old is undoubtedly a promising defensive prospect, but he has thus far failed to cement himself a starting position in the presence of Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci and Matthijs de Ligt.

According to ilBianconero, Juventus have picked Demiral as the ideal departure in order to raise cash, as the club is working on singing players like Sassuolo’s Manuel Locatelli.

The report mentions Everton and Tottenham Hotspur as potential destinations for the Turk. In addition to the Premier League pair, Atalanta could also be interested in his services, in case they decide to sell Cristian Romero – who’s been recently purchased from Juventus.

As for the asking price, the source adds that 35 million euros would be needed to tempt the Bianconeri management.

On another note, Daniele Rugani is another defender who’s expected to be sold this summer. The Italian spent the last campaign on loan with Stade Rennais and Cagliari.

The same report claims that the 26-year-old is wanted by Turkish club, Besiktas, as well as Real Betis, Fiorentina and Bologna.

Therefore, at least one of Demiral and Rugani will be leaving this summer, but if the right offers arrive, then both of them would be sent packing.