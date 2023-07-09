Transfer News

Juventus hoping to replace Bonucci with Man City defender

July 9, 2023 - 11:00 am

This summer, Juventus will be looking to offload some of the deadwood to make room for new arrivals.

The list could include club captain Leonardo Bonucci who still has another year on his contract. The 36-year-old has been struggling for form and condition in the last two years as father time has finally caught up with him.

Therefore, new Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli would like to see off the aging defender and replace him with a younger incomer.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Juventus have identified Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte as the right heir for Bonucci.

The 29-year-old has a contract with the Cityzens until 2025, but looks destined to leave this summer.

The Spaniard joined the club in 2018 after making his breakthrough at Athletic Bilbao. He was initially a stalwart at the back for Pep Guardiola’s side, but has now fallen down the pecking order.

Nowadays, Laporte finds himself behind a list of top-class defenders, including Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Manuel Akanji and John Stones.

Moreover, City are on the cusp of signing Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig, in what would be yet another blow for Laporte’s chances of earning playing at the Etihad Stadium.

As the source explains, Juventus admire the attributes of the Spain international. Moreover, he would be the left-footed defender that Max Allegri’s squad sorely lacks.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Lotito

“I’m trying to renew his contract” – Lazio president not giving up on Milinkovic-Savic

July 9, 2023
Lukaku

Report claims Lukaku agreed to join Juventus in a blockbuster exchange deal with Chelsea

July 9, 2023
Di Maria

Video – Every goal and assist from Angel Di Maria at Juventus

July 9, 2023

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply Ale July 9, 2023 at 11:18 am

    If you think Bonucci is bad, wait till you see this dude on the field 😀

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.