This summer, Juventus will be looking to offload some of the deadwood to make room for new arrivals.

The list could include club captain Leonardo Bonucci who still has another year on his contract. The 36-year-old has been struggling for form and condition in the last two years as father time has finally caught up with him.

Therefore, new Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli would like to see off the aging defender and replace him with a younger incomer.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Juventus have identified Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte as the right heir for Bonucci.

The 29-year-old has a contract with the Cityzens until 2025, but looks destined to leave this summer.

The Spaniard joined the club in 2018 after making his breakthrough at Athletic Bilbao. He was initially a stalwart at the back for Pep Guardiola’s side, but has now fallen down the pecking order.

Nowadays, Laporte finds himself behind a list of top-class defenders, including Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Manuel Akanji and John Stones.

Moreover, City are on the cusp of signing Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig, in what would be yet another blow for Laporte’s chances of earning playing at the Etihad Stadium.

As the source explains, Juventus admire the attributes of the Spain international. Moreover, he would be the left-footed defender that Max Allegri’s squad sorely lacks.