Juventus hoping to replace Demiral with young Fiorentina man

It’s been a busy week for Max Allegri following his return to Turin. The Juventus manager has been planning for next season with director Federico Cherubini the club’s vice-president Pavel Nedved.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, a new striker and midfielder are the coach’s priorities for the summer, but a new defender is also needed.

The Livorno native will be able to rely on the experience of his old guard – Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci – as well the ever-growing Matthijs de Ligt.

However, with the two Italians reaching the autumn of their careers, the club needs to find a long-term partner for the former Ajax captain.

Whilst Merih Demiral was supposed to be that man, he is said to be unhappy at the club following two disappointing seasons.

The Turkey international suffered from a serious injury that saw him missing the majority of his first year in Turin, whilst Andrea Pirlo kept him on the bench during the last campaign.

The former Sassuolo man has his suitors in England, and Juventus value him at around 40 million euros – after previously paying 18 millions to secure his signature.

On the other hand, the report believes that his replacement could be Fiorentina’s Nikola Milenkovic. It’s not the first time that the Serbian is being linked with a move to Turin, but the source claims that he is Allegri”s first option for the role.

The 23-year-old is young, talented and possesses some Serie A experience, and could be available for a relatively low fee (10 millions) as his contract with the Tuscans expires in 2022.