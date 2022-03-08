Juventus hoping to retrieve three injured players ahead of crucial CL fixture

Following a couple of troublesome weeks, the injury crisis is beginning to ease up at Juventus. At one point, the Bianconeri had up to nine senior players unavailable.

But while the situation remains dire, Max Allegri welcomed back Daniele Rugani and Federico Bernardeschi to the fold. The Italian pair took part in last weekend’s fixture against Spezia.

Nonetheless, the most crucial fixture in March remains the second leg encounter against Villarreal in the Champions League round of 16.

The Bianconeri came back to Turin with a 1-1 draw, as everything remains up for grabs for next week’s battle at the Allianz Stadium.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, Allegri could retrieve another three players ahead of the European encounter on March 16.

The report expects Alex Sandro and Leonardo Bonucci to bolster the defense, while Paulo Dybala could also make a timely return to action.

The Argentine was working towards a return ahead of the Spezia match, before suffering another setback.

Nevertheless, the striker’s condition isn’t a serious one, as he could be fit again come next week.

On another note, Giorgio Chiellini and Denis Zakaria will miss the Champions League clash. The Italian will try to be available for Italy’s crucial World Cup playoff matches at the end of the month, while the Swiss should make his return after the international break.