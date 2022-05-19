Juventus hopes to save money by offloading some of their current squad members.

The Bianconeri have been on a cost-saving spree in recent months, and it would continue into the summer.

They have already saved Paulo Dybala’s salary from next season after deciding not to renew his contract.

Fans can expect more from them with a new report naming players that will probably be offloaded to save money.

Tuttojuve claims Juve will sell or release Arthur Melo, Federico Bernardeschi, Aaron Ramsey and Alvaro Morata at the end of this season.

These players are some of the club’s highest earners, and they hope to save around 35m euros when they leave.

Juve FC Says

Some of these players have simply been bad buys, while others cannot make an impact on the current team.

We need squad depth and should only keep the better ones if they agree to a pay cut.

Otherwise, we can offload them and sign new players who will not demand so much from us in terms of wages.

Morata is a name that stands out on this list, but we will offload the Spaniard if we cannot agree to terms of a permanent deal with Atletico Madrid for his signature.