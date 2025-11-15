Juventus could once again be active in the January transfer window, following a busy start to the year. With expectations set high for the Bianconeri in 2026, the club may look to the market to address areas of the squad that could limit their ambitions. Planning is already underway, with a particular focus on strengthening the midfield, which is currently viewed as a section of the team in need of reinforcement.

The club appears to lack midfielders capable of consistently leading the team, prompting Juventus to seek a player who can fulfil that role effectively. There have been suggestions that Miralem Pjanic, now a free agent, could be considered for a return, which aligns with the type of solutions the club is exploring. Financial prudence will be a significant factor, as January budgets are reportedly limited, and the club are expected to prioritise affordable options, including loan deals or players available at a lower cost.

January Market Strategy

According to Tuttojuve, Juventus are likely to focus on securing midfield reinforcements without overspending. The club has experience with cost-effective acquisitions, such as Randal Kolo Muani, who joined at the start of 2025 on loan, and similar approaches are expected in the upcoming window. While the team will investigate available options, the primary aim is to identify players who can make an immediate impact without imposing significant financial strain.

The January transfer window will also provide an opportunity for Luciano Spalletti to assess the squad and potentially request additions to support his tactical plans. The manager’s performance will be evaluated at the end of the season, and any reinforcements added mid-season could be instrumental in maintaining competitiveness. For Juventus, this period represents both a strategic and practical challenge, balancing the need to improve the squad with fiscal responsibility.

Supporting Spalletti’s Ambitions

By targeting affordable or temporary solutions, Juventus aim to strengthen its midfield while remaining within budgetary limits. These acquisitions would be designed to assist Spalletti in achieving immediate results, helping the team maintain its ambitions in domestic and European competitions. The January window could therefore be crucial in shaping the team’s trajectory for the remainder of the season, providing both tactical support and squad depth in preparation for critical fixtures ahead.