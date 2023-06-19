Following his exploits at the U20 World Cup, Juventus are reportedly keeping tabs on young Chelsea talent Cesare Casadei.

The 20-year-old was the ultimate star for the Azzurrini who went all the way to the final before succumbing to defeat at the hands of Uruguay. The talented midfielder was the top scorer of the tournament with seven goals to his name.

So according to Italian journalist Giovanni Albanese via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri will be hoping to poach the young Italian on a loan.

Juventus are currently in the process of building a new core based on young Italian players, so Casadei would certainly fit well in the equation.

However, Albanese believes that the Blues are unlikely to insert a purchase clause in any agreement for the Italian jewel.

The Italy U20 starlet began his career at Cesena before joining Inter’s youth ranks in 2018.

Nonetheless, the Nerazzurri allowed the player to slip through their fingers as he joined Chelsea last summer. He spent the second part of the season on loan at Reading.

Due to the lack of space in the first team, you can expect Chelsea to send Casadei on another loan, but Juventus makes for an interesting choice.

The Bianconeri rarely sign young players without inserting a buy clause, as it wouldn’t be in the club’s interest to help develop talents who won’t remain on a permanent basis.

Nevertheless, a positive loan stint could open an opportunity for the future regardless of the contractual stipulations. So let’s see how this story will develop in the coming weeks.