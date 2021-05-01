Juventus hoping to sign Fiorentina ace but faces competition from two EPL clubs

Fiorentina fans absolutely despise the idea of selling their best players to their much hated rivals, and yet, Juventus often end up knocking on the purple doors.

After securing the services of Federico Chiesa last summer, the Old Lady is interested in reuniting him with his former teammate.

Dusan Vlahovic has been a revelation in Florence this season, scoring 17 goals in his 35 Serie A appearances.

The bomber found the back of Wojciech Szczesny’s net in both matches played between Juve and Fiorentina this campaign.

Nonetheless, the Bianconeri have been warned that they are not alone in the race for the Serbian’s signature, as they will be facing some high-caliber competition.

According to SportMediaset (via ilBianconero), the 21-year-old is well-liked on the England shores, particularly by Liverpool and Manchester United.

It must be noted that both Premier clubs could be looking for a new striker this summer, as the Red Devils might be searching for a younger alternative for Edinson Cavani, whilst their Merseyside rivals still lack a true center forward.

Vlahovic arrived to Fiorentina in 2018 after sealing a transfer from Partizan Belgrade for just one million euro.

Whether the Viola decide to sell their star in the upcoming summer or later in the future, they will surely be pocketing a massive profit.

As for Juventus, their tense relationship with Fiorentina (due to the Chiesa deal among other reasons) and the reported tough competition they’ll be facing, could see them lose out in the race for the player’s signature.